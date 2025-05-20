USS Investment Management Ltd Has $97.10 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $97,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,468 shares of company stock worth $5,763,545 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.79 and a 12-month high of $179.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.