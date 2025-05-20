Q3 Earnings Estimate for Red Cat Issued By Northland Capmk

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Cat in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Cat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Red Cat’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Cat by 104.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

