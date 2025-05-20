USS Investment Management Ltd Has $28.93 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $352.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.57.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.33.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

