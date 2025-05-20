Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stake Increased by Vance Wealth LLC

Vance Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 235,919 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

