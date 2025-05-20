Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment accounts for about 3.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $756.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.85. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.41%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.