Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.