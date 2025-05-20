Top Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Globant, and Archer Aviation are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They’re often seen as a balance between growth potential and stability, offering more upside than large caps with less volatility than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 197,484,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,629,212. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,209,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,522,981. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,467,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183,126. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $32.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,502,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Featured Articles