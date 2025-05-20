Promising Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – May 17th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, and Serve Robotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By investing in these equities, individuals gain exposure to the growth potential of the automation sector—driven by advances in AI, sensors and machine learning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,990,946. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.54. 1,089,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,554. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 2,181,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.62. The company had a trading volume of 410,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.60. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $617.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22.

