Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.