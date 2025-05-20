633 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

