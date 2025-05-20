Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

