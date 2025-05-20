Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

