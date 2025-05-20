15,400 Shares in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,925,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,202 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,525,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 700,858 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,340 shares of company stock worth $430,701 in the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

