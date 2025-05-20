Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.