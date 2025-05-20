White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 263,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,487,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

