Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Position Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,925 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.