Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Educational Development Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

