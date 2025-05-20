USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,292 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.23.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

