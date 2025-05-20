Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after buying an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

