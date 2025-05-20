Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mincon Group Price Performance

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 37.52 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £101.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.67).

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday.

About Mincon Group

(Get Free Report)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.