Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,076,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

