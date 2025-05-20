Diploma (LON:DPLM) Trading Up 16.2% – Should You Buy?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,025 ($67.12) and last traded at GBX 4,904 ($65.50). 12,217,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,040% from the average session volume of 571,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,222 ($56.39).

Diploma Stock Up 16.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,930.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,249.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,948 ($52.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,740 ($26,365.70). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,928 ($52.46) per share, with a total value of £29,460 ($39,348.20). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

