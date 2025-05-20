RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) to Issue Dividend of €1.20

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of €1.20 ($1.35) per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 100.0% increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RHI Magnesita Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,095 ($41.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,095.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,257.03. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,885 ($51.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 3,740 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,985 ($39.87), for a total value of £111,639 ($149,110.46). In the last three months, insiders sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $58,937,810. Company insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

