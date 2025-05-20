Whelan Financial Invests $254,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 899.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 293,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 264,391 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,152,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,471,000 after buying an additional 2,096,966 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,745,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

LRCX stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

