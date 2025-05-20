Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

Siyata Mobile, Mullen Automotive, BigBear.ai, DigiAsia, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices, typically under $5 per share. They often trade on over-the-counter markets and have limited liquidity and public disclosure. As a result, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of manipulation and loss than stocks listed on major exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

SYTA traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,274,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $885.58.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 486,846,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,291. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $3,198,000.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,330.53.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI remained flat at $3.67 during trading hours on Monday. 51,369,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,703,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

DigiAsia (FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Shares of FAAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 588,091,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 205,756,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,188,994. The stock has a market cap of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

