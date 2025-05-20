Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declares $3.43 Dividend

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.4274 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Arkema Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arkema has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

