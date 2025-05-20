iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CMR opened at C$50.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.08. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.22.

