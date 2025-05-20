Top Travel Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Booking, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to consumer travel demand, which tends to rise during economic expansions and fall in downturns or amid global disruptions. While travel stocks can offer significant growth when tourism rebounds, they also carry elevated risk from seasonality, geopolitical events, health crises and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,032.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,645,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,425,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $51.59 on Monday, reaching $5,368.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,735.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,371.26.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.20 and a 200 day moving average of $288.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

