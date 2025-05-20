UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 950,743 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950,743 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,437,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 845,730 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 224,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

