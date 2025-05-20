Music Stocks To Consider – May 19th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or monetize music content—ranging from record labels and streaming platforms to concert promoters and instrument manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenues generated by album sales, streaming royalties, live performances and licensing deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $208.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,890,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.09 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.55. 20,074,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,220,680. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.19. 8,553,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,324,784. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $6.32 on Monday, reaching $662.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.62 and its 200-day moving average is $534.52. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $668.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.71. 3,906,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

See Also