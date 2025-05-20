Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

