Macquarie Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8217 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MQBKY opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.