Macquarie Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8217 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MQBKY opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05.
About Macquarie Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palantir: AI Leadership and Rising Analyst Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.