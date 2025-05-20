Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $157,804,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

