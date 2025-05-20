Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

IAF stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

