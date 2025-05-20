Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $42,884,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $715.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

