Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 609 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,929 shares of company stock worth $2,634,220 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.6%

GILD opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

