1,500 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $444.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 871.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

