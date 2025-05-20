Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $193.41 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

