James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Purchases $152,323.75 in Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) Director Christine Lasala purchased 29,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,764.34. This trade represents a 92.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,535,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,739,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 83,839 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 684.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,113,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

