Teleperformance SE Plans Dividend of $1.94 (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.9358 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $64.59.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

