Teleperformance SE Plans Dividend of $1.94 (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.9358 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $64.59.
Teleperformance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- NVIDIA-Backed CoreWeave Jumps 28%: Is It The Next Great AI Buy?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.