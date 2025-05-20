Windsor Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,068 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.