Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $337,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3%

COP stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

