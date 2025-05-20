Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,441,000 after buying an additional 523,146 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,414,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,563,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.