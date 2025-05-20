Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $754.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $796.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.24. The company has a market capitalization of $715.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

