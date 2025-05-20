Société Générale Société anonyme Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2%
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
