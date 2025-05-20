iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.