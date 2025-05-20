Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.08) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xeros Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1,549.43% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%.
Xeros Technology Group Trading Down 10.2%
Shares of XSG stock opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Xeros Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market cap of £5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.27.
Xeros Technology Group Company Profile
The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.
