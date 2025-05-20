Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VTI opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

