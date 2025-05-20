Urban Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.