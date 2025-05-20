Luka Mucic Buys 356,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Luka Mucic bought 356,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £256,320 ($342,353.41).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 73.02 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 73 ($0.98) to GBX 66 ($0.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.